Here's how to book an appointment to hike 2,768 steps

You'll again need a reservation if you want to climb 2,768 steps up a mountain.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The popular Manitou Incline is preparing for its annual summer increase in visitors by keeping its online reservation system in place.

The free reservation system, which began in 2020, will remain in place through a memorandum of understanding between the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

Manitou Incline hikers must show proof of their reservation, plus proof of parking to an onsite attendant when they arrive at the bottom of the incline.

Reservations are available every day between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations can be made at ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline up to one week in advance.

Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can reserve a spot between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 45 people between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 25 people between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The City of Colorado Springs reminds hikers that parking is available at Hiawatha Gardens for $1 an hour, or users can make a reservation and pay to park at the Iron Springs Chateau. There is a free 22-person shuttle from Hiawatha to the Incline that runs every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and every 10 minutes between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every 20 minutes between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends.

For those who don’t take the shuttle from Hiawatha, the walk to the Manitou Incline from the parking lot is 1.3 miles.

Incline hikers are prohibited from parking in the Barr Trail parking lot or along Ruxton Avenue and Winter Street. Barr Lot is meant only for those hiking into the Pike National Forest.

“The first principle of Leave No Trace is to plan ahead and prepare,” said Gillian Rossi, park ranger supervisor. “I can’t think of more important advice to follow when it comes to the Incline. From making your free reservation, to having a parking plan, bringing enough water and snacks, to checking the weather ahead of your hike, your entire experience will benefit if you take the time to plan ahead and prepare.”

