The popular incline outside Manitou Springs is free but requires online reservations.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline is now operating on summer hours, and hikers who want to brave the 2,768 steps to the summit will first need to make a free online reservation.

The trail is open from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to the City of Colorado Springs. Go to coloradosprings.gov/incline to make a reservation up to one month in advance.

Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can reserve a spot between 6 and 9 a.m., 45 people between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and 25 people between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Hikers must show proof of reservation and parking to an onsite attendant before hiking.

Parking is available at Hiawatha Gardens, 10 Old Mans Trail in Manitou Springs, for $1 per hour. That's 1.3 miles from the Incline.

A free shuttle runs from Hiawatha to the Incline every 20 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Beginning in April, the shuttle will run every 10 minutes between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Masks are required on the shuttle.

Hikers also can make a reservation and pay to park at the Iron Springs Chateau.

The Incline is an advanced hike that gains nearly 2,000 feet in elevation in less than a mile. Once at the top, hikers can go down the bottom 4 miles of the Barr Trail. Dogs aren't allowed.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.