You'll need a reservation to visit Maroon Bells this summer

The reservation system opens on June 2 and will allow visitors to make reservations up to two weeks in advance.

ASPEN, Colo. — In an effort to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials will be requiring visitors to make a reservation to visit the Maroon Bells Scenic Area this summer.

Limited automobile access will begin on June 8.

Those who want to visit can make a reservation to park at the Maroon Lake, West Maroon or East Maroon lots. Vehicle reservations are $10 each.

Shuttles to Maroon Bells will begin running on June 28 and visitors will be required to use the shuttles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., which is considered peak time. The shuttles will be limited to a 50% capacity.

Reservations are also required to ride the shuttle. The fare for the shuttle is $15.95. Visitors who ride the shuttle can park at the Aspen Highlands Ski Area which costs up to $30 depending on the length of time you park.

Reservations for both parking and the shuttle will be available beginning June 2 on the Aspen Chamber website. Dates will be available two weeks in advance.

Due to increasing crowds at Maroon Bells, a pilot reservation system was initially set to launch this September to help "mitigate traffic, parking and environmental impacts," a release from a group of officials who oversee the natural area says.

The group, made up of people from the White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Pitkin County, city of Aspen, Aspen Skiing Company and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, decided to move that pilot program up a few months due to the pandemic.