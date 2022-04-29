Marshall Mesa Trailhead reopens 4 months after wildfire

This will be the first time the trail has been open since the Marshall Fire.

BOULDER, Colo. — After four months of being closed due to damage from the Marshall Fire, the Marshall Mesa Trailhead is finally reopening.

Marshall Mesa Trailhead, along with Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails reopened starting Friday, April 29.

Crews worked to repair damage on the trail that was sustained during the wildfire that sparked Dec. 30. Some portions of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead will remain closed until more extensive repairs are complete, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks tweeted Friday morning.

The area around the trailhead was the origin of the second plume of smoke reported during the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021.

The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

The fire sparked near Marshall Road and Highway 93 in Boulder County and burned more than 6,000 acres.

OSMP today reopened the Marshall Mesa Trailhead following the Marshall Fire. OSMP also reopened Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails. Portions of the Marshall Mesa trailhead will remain closed until more extensive repairs are completed. #boco_trails — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) April 29, 2022

