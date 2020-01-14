This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Civil Rights Leader Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy is commemorated in Denver with what has grown to be one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the U.S. — even larger than that of Washington D.C.

Among the local events set to honor Dr. King is the annual Marade in Denver on Monday, Jan. 20 (held rain, snow or shine).

The marade (a combo of march and parade) starts at E. Colfax Ave. (at Columbine) south of City Park. Participants strut their stuff straight west along Colfax, ending three miles later at Civic Center Park’s Greek Theater.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commissions Marade

The event is preceded by a 9:30 a.m. program honoring Dr. King at the I Have a Dream Memorial, with the actual walk stepping off at about 10:35 a.m.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program immediately follows the Marade, in Civic Center Park’s Greek Theater. Festivities should run until about 1 p.m.

