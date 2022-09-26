Martina McBride Christmas concert coming to Denver

The country music icon announces a 'Joy of Christmas' tour date in the Mile High City.

DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour."

McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 for $55 to $125, plus applicable service charges, at Ticketmaster. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday on Martina McBride's website.

"This is the 12th year of doing the Joy Of Christmas Tour, and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet," McBride says in a news release. "It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!"

All the dates announced for the Joy of Christmas Tour:

Nov. 26, Greensboro, NC

Nov. 27, Daytona Beach, FL

Dec. 1, Tysons, VA

Dec. 2, Shippensburg, PA

Dec. 3, Glenside, PA

Dec. 4, New Brunswick, NJ

Dec. 8, Denver, CO

Dec. 9, Omaha, NE

Dec. 10, Cedar Falls, IA

Dec. 16, Tulsa, OK

Dec. 17, Kansas City, MO

