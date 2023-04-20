Colorado School of Mines legend Marv Kay dies at 84

Marv Kay spent a lifetime as a student-athlete, coach, administrator, professor and fundraiser at Colorado School of Mines.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Marv Kay, a leader in the City of Golden and at Colorado School of Mines, died Wednesday at age 84.

Kay spent a lifetime at the School of Mines as student-athlete, coach, administrator, professor and fundraiser.

Kay was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. Kay was also also a member of the School of Mines and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Athletic Halls of Fame.

Colorado School of Mines announced Kay's passing. The school said the Kay family will hold a private memorial and asks that their privacy is respected.

At a future date, there will be a public memorial at Marv Kay Stadium to honor his life and legacy.

The Mines' football stadium that was named Marv Kay Stadium when it opened in 2015.

April 11, 2019, was proclaimed Marv Kay Day in the State of Colorado, in Golden and at Mines. Maple Plaza, the central pedestrian thoroughfare on the Mines campus, was also renamed Marv Kay Way.

The School of Mines said Kay was born across the street from the Mines president’s house when his father was a junior at Mines, then grew up playing high school sports among the mining towns on Colorado's Western Slope.

“Rarely do we see people like Coach Kay who have committed their entire life to one school and the surrounding community,” said Mines Athletics Director David Hansburg. "Marv Kay is clearly the greatest Oredigger of all time, and his legacy will live on forever in the hearts and minds of his countless friends."

Kay's wife of 55 years, Diane, passed away March 15, 2023. He is survived by his daughters, Chandra (Wes) Polk and Kendra (Alex) Sund of Golden; grandchildren Casey, Kayden and Kendal; great grandson Everett; and siblings Bill Kay, Molly Harrison, Betsy Scally and Kathy Lipsky.

