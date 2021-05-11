'MasterChef Live!' will stop in Denver this fall

'MasterChef Live!' is described as a recipe for a guaranteed good time.

DENVER — Culinary competitors, rejoice!

The hit cooking competition "MasterChef" will be visiting the Mile High City this autumn with "MasterChef Live!"

The live cooking event, which features favorite contestants from both "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior," is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021 at Denver's Paramount Theatre.

Tickets for the Denver show start at $30 and can be purchased at MasterChefLiveTour.com and ParamountDenver.com. A limited number of VIP packages will be available and include a premium seat, cast meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, signed show poster and photos.

The family-friendly show features head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges with past "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior" contestants and "an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages."

"MasterChef Live!" follows the initial "MasterChef Junior Live!" tour, which sold-out venues in 2019.

"TCG is thrilled to bring back live entertainment so we can continue to share the fun of 'MasterChef Live!' to audiences around the country," said tour producer Stephen Cook. "The addition of 'MasterChef' contestants along with 'MasterChef Junior' brings great moments from both TV series to a live setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it."

"On the heels of a successful run of 'MasterChef Junior Live!' with our partners TCG Entertainment, we are excited to provide an extra serving of fun, food and excitement to our fans and viewers with 'MasterChef Live!'," said Amber Sheppo of Endemol Shine North America. "With the addition of 'MasterChef' contestants cooking alongside our junior chefs, the culinary chemistry is irresistible, and they can’t wait to share more tips, recipes and behind-the-scenes stories with theatre audiences live on stage across the country this fall."

