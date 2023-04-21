Big Mac sauce dipping cups are on the way

Known as Mac sauce, special sauce or secret sauce, it's getting its moment in the spotlight.

CHICAGO — The top secret Big Mac sauce is leaving the bun and moving to the dipping cup.

McDonald's announced Wednesday its famous Big Mac sauce will be available as a dipping cup sauce at participating restaurants across the United States.

Known my many monikers including Mac sauce, special sauce, and secret sauce, the topping will be available starting Thursday, April 27, for a limited time.

However, McDonald's said the only way to get a Big Mac sauce dipping cup is by ordering it through the McDonald's app. The sauce is will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets and can also be ordered a la carte.

The dipping cups come in "retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the OG Big Mac sandwich wraps," McDonald's said

Since its birth in Pittsburgh in 1986, the Big Mac has become a cultural icon with "two all-beef patties..." being immortalized in a advertising jingle.

Earlier this week, McDonald's announced customers in Denver and Colorado Springs will be among the first in the United States to try its updated burgers.

McDonald’s announced Monday it will be making "small but tasty improvements" to its Big Mac, McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger.

The updated burgers were introduced in international markets including Australia, Canada, and Belgium and are arriving in the United States this year.

McDonald’s said its already started rolling them out in several cities including Denver and Colorado Springs. Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas and Portland are also among the cities that can already "taste the difference."

All U.S. McDonald’s restaurants will have the updated burgers by 2024.

According to McDonald's, its chefs have been cooking up improvements to the five burgers. The changes include:

"Softer, pillowy buns that are toasted to a golden brown"

"Perfectly melted cheese"

"Juicier, caramelized flavor from adding white onions to the patties while they’re still on the grill"

"Even more of everyone’s favorite Big Mac sauce, bringing more tangy sweetness in every Big Mac bite.

“I’ll always remember my first burger from McDonald’s. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald’s taste to fans,” said Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, at McDonald’s USA.

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever.”

The burger company's new TV advertisement regarding the burger changes features McDonaldland’s resident mischief-maker, the Hamburglar.

