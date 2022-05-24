Colorado ski resort auctioning one-of-a-kind gondola cabin

The Steamboat Ski Resort is auctioning off old chairs and gondola cabins from the 1980s and one is a medical cabin.

Example video title will go here for this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Steamboat Ski Resort has kicked off an online auction to sell off several chairlifts as well as a unique medical gondola from the 1980s.

"The manufacturer that makes all our gondola cabins, CWA, gave this to us in 1986 and we’re not aware of many resorts in the country that have a similar cabin,” said Steamboat Ski Resort's Loryn Duke.

The idea behind the gondola was to use it for medical emergencies, but it wasn’t ever really used and has been sitting in storage for decades.

"It was a cool cabin but in reality, our ski patrol found it easier to take patients down the mountain in a toboggan," said Duke.

The gondola cabin opens on one side allowing a stretcher to be loaded onto a small metal bed.

The cabin has green medical crosses on it and could be perfect for a hospital or these days, a pot shop.

"The green cross, which back in the day meant medical, has a different connotation today," said Duke. "So, there are some business opportunities."

The online auction runs until Friday, May 27, and you can learn more at steamboat.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.