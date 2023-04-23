Meet 'Lele,' the giant Mexican doll who travels the world

"Lele" has visited places around the world, and this week people will be able to join her during her 3-day visit to Denver.

DENVER — The traveling 4.5 meter (15 feet) "Lele" doll will be in Denver for three days next week beginning Wednesday.

Thanks to the organization Latinas Líderes y Emprendedoras, the Consulate General of Mexico in Denver and the Government of Querétaro, in collaboration with Downtown Denver Partnership, the Biennial of the Americas, and the Mexican Cultural Center, the exhibition will promote the best of Mexican culture and crafts from Querétaro in iconic locations in the city center, in a fun and interactive way.

It's part of the Cities Summit of the Americas that will be held in Denver during this period.

The Lele doll was born in the magical town of Amealco, a municipality located in the state of Querétaro in Mexico, by a group of artisans from the communities of Santiago Mexquititlán and San Ildefonso Tultepec, who have passed down this craft tradition from generation to generation.

“Lele” in Otomi means baby. Among her characteristic features are her long braids with crowns and cheerful colored ribbons, as well as her traditional dress, the same attire as its creators. As an important fact, in Amealco, the Hñähñu language is still preserved, and the inhabitants proudly wear their traditional costume.

Due to Lele’s importance, on April 18, 2018, the doll was named a Cultural Heritage of the State of Queretaro, since it represents the tradition, customs, and roots of the Indigenous communities. The Lele doll also has its own museum located in its hometown.

This Lele doll has visited places around the world, and this month people can join her during her visit to Denver and take a picture with her. There will also be cultural activities for children.

The locations and visiting hours for Lele are:

Wednesday, April 26 • Skyline Park, Downtown Denver Partnership • 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 27 • Union Station (plaza in front of the station) • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28 • Colorado Convention Center • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.