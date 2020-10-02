DENVER — Heavy metals bands Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a concert in Colorado this November as part of a 2020 co-headlining tour of North America.

The bands will bring the tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Special guests Trivium and In Flames will join for the summer and fall legs of the tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets and VIP packages before the general public starting Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

The 2020 tour is Megadeth’s first North American tour since 2017. It follows frontman Dave Mustaine's triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer.

"Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames," said Mustaine. "If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you."

“The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers!" Lamb of God lead guitarist Mark Morton said. "Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

Mark Morton with Lamb of God performs during the SLIPKNOT: Summer's Last Stand Tour at Aaron's Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 26, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP

The 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, Virginia and wrapping November 13 in Reno, Nevada.

The home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth, Pepsi Center opened on Oct. 1, 1999 in downtown Denver, Colorado.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow add 2nd Pepsi Center concert

RELATED: Miranda Lambert's Denver show has been postponed due to illness

RELATED: My Chemical Romance's reunion tour to stop at Pepsi Center

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History