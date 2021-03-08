Meow Wolf announces opening date and tickets are now on sale

The new exhibit is located between the viaducts of Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25.

DENVER — You soon won't have to drive all the way to Santa Fe to see a Meow Wolf exhibit.

Meow Wolf has announced plans to open its new 90,000-square-foot downtown Denver location in on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Denver exhibition called "Convergence Station" will be Meow Wolf's third permanent installation.

The permanent art exhibit is located between the viaducts of Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 between Elitch Gardens and Empower Field at Mile High.

Pre-timed entry tickets are now on sale. Tickets are available for pre-purchase for $45 for general admission, $40 for children, seniors and military, and $35 for Colorado residents.

"Convergence Station is the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as passengers traverse new worlds, and like all Meow Wolf locations, labyrinthine mysteries beckon from its vibrant walls, portals, and wormholes," said a Meow Wolf statement.

New Mexico-based Meow Wolf is made up of more than 200 artists in architecture, sculpture, painting, photography, video, virtual and augmented reality, music engineering, narrative writing, performance and more, who work to create bold, immersive experiences.

Over one million visitors have experienced Meow Wolf's "House of Eternal Return" in Santa Fe since 2008. A second exhibition opened in Las Vegas in February 2021. The Denver location is three times the size of the original Santa Fe exhibition.

Denver is really pretty in the fall. — Meow Wolf (@MeowWolf) April 28, 2021

More than 110 Colorado-based collaborating artists and more than 200 internal artists have labored since 2018 to bring 79 unique projects within Convergence Station to life.

"Muralists, sculptors, fiber artists, and technologists, to name a few, have come together to create a one-of-a-kind installation that will leave visitors appreciating what it really means to be immersed in a narrative," said Meow Wolf.

Notable collaborating artists working on this project include Kalyn Heffernan, Christopher Nelson, Everything is Terrible!, Molina Speaks and Sofie Birkin.

Large cranes had to be used to hoist art installations into the building before the final building frame was constructed in 2019.

"Denver’s art scene is active and vibrant, making it the perfect place for our next exhibition," said Chadney Everett, Executive Creative Director of Meow Wolf Denver.

"Convergence Station is Meow Wolf’s third permanent immersive experience, and it will truly change the way you look at art. This exhibition is unlike anything you’ve ever seen…from The Swamp to The Cathedral - there’s a strong narrative to be uncovered should you choose, alongside truly mind-bending art from the many talented creatives that have worked so hard to bring the vision to life. We can’t wait for everyone to explore."

Meow Wolf ultimately came to Denver thanks in part to the Denver Startup Week Design Track chair, who invited the arts group to take part in a panel that led to a chain of events that gave the Mile High City the nod.

According to a 2018 news release from Meow Wolf, the group considered other Denver sites, including the old Denver Post building, before deciding on the Colfax Avenue site.

“We're thrilled to design this dynamic addition to central Denver, which will activate both the area below and above the viaducts and draw visitors throughout the whole year,” said Anthony Guida, design director for Meow Wolf. “Meow Wolf is highly motivated to contribute to the revitalization of the Platte River and we chose the site because it's funky, bizarre and an opportunity for low impact urban infill. What better way to use the dynamic space between a bunch of viaducts than to build an unbelievable Meow Wolf experience?”

In 2019, Meow Wolf partnered with Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park to open a new ride called "Kaleidoscape."

"Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape [is] a never-before-seen attraction that takes guests on a densely immersive and fully interactive experience," Elitch Gardens said.

"Riders who journey on Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape will be transported to other-worldly motion, deep sound, wild color and interactive challenges that if well-played may just save the day. This intriguing attraction will be the first artist-driven dark ride the world has ever seen."

