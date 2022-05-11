Meow Wolf announces expansion plans to two more US cities

The exhibitions will be Meow Wolf’s 4th and 5th permanent locations.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico-based arts company Meow Wolf announced plans Wednesday to open two new permanent exhibitions.

Meow Wolf said its fourth and fifth immersive and interactive experiences or "portals" will open Texas.

A permanent installation in Grapevine, Texas, located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, is scheduled to open in 2023.

Another art exhibition is planned in Houston's Fifth Ward neighborhood, with an anticipated opening in 2024.

"The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters," said Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa. "Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway. The opportunities this state has presented have already become the touchstones of a vibrant, arts-centric portal of imaginative creativity."

More than one million visitors have visited the first Meow Wolf installation, "House of Eternal Return," in Santa Fe since 2008.

Meow Wolf opened its second permanent installation, "Omega Mart," in Las Vegas in February 2021 and its third, "Convergence Station, in Denver in September 2021.

In 2019, Meow Wolf expanded beyond New Mexico with "Kaleidoscape," the world’s first artist-driven amusement park ride at Elitch Gardens in Denver.

"We’ve never designed two exhibitions in the same state at the same time. The Texas experiences will be deeply rooted in artist collaboration and connected by concealed Easter eggs," said Meow Wolf Executive Creative Director Dale Sheehan.

"Of course, the locations themselves are also creative prompts. In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center—a nostalgi place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom. In Houston we’ll engage a burgeoning arts community in the most diverse city in the nation, which we believe will result in a groundswell of revolutionary artistic expression."

