Convergence Station passes 1 million visitors in 9 months

Convergence Station "is the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and revelation."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — New Mexico-based arts company Meow Wolf announced that its exhibition in Denver has welcomed its one millionth visitor less than nine months after first opening its doors.

The Denver exhibition "Convergence Station" opened in September 2021 as Meow Wolf's third permanent exhibition.

Tucked between the viaducts of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue, Convergence Station features four levels with 60,000 square feet of exhibition space.

The exhibits range from pieces behind glass, to immersive hallways and small rooms, to giant spaces with a castle, or an alien rainforest with multiple levels of walkways. Convergence Station features the work of 300 creatives and more than 100 Colorado artists.

Meow Wolf's first exhibition is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the second is in Las Vegas.

Meow Wolf announced in May that its fourth and fifth immersive and interactive experiences or "portals" will open Texas.

A permanent installation in Grapevine, Texas, located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, is scheduled to open in 2023. Another art exhibition is planned in Houston's Fifth Ward neighborhood, with an anticipated opening in 2024.

"The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters," said Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa. "Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway. The opportunities this state has presented have already become the touchstones of a vibrant, arts-centric portal of imaginative creativity."

