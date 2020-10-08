Metallica drive-in concert coming to 7 Colorado cities

DENVER — Rock fans, this is for you.
The first Metallica concert in 2020 will be shown at drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada on Saturday, Aug. 29.
The first in a series of Encore Drive-In Nights, organizers said the one-night-only event promises a full Metallica set and will "go down as one of the most unique and memorable Metallica experiences of all time."
The event will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.
Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica's album S&M2.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m., according to Ticketmaster's website. They cost $115 per vehicle, with up to six people allowed per vehicle.
Encore Drive-In Nights feat. Metallica in Colorado:
- Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In, Denver 6 p.m.
- Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In, Denver 8:30 p.m.
- Comanche Drive-In, Buena Vista, 8:05 p.m.
- Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre, Fort Collins, 8 p.m.
- Park Meadows - Cinema Pop-ups, Lone Tree 8:30 p.m.
- Star Drive-In, Monte Vista, 8 p.m.
- Star Drive-In Theatre, Montrose, 8:15 p.m.
- Tru Vu Drive-In, Delta, 8 p.m.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.