Metallica drive-in concert coming to 7 Colorado cities

Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

DENVER — Rock fans, this is for you.

The first Metallica concert in 2020 will be shown at drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The first in a series of Encore Drive-In Nights, organizers said the one-night-only event promises a full Metallica set and will "go down as one of the most unique and memorable Metallica experiences of all time."

The event will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica's album S&M2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m., according to Ticketmaster's website. They cost $115 per vehicle, with up to six people allowed per vehicle.

Encore Drive-In Nights feat. Metallica in Colorado:

Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In, Denver 6 p.m.

Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In, Denver 8:30 p.m.

Comanche Drive-In, Buena Vista, 8:05 p.m.

Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre, Fort Collins, 8 p.m.

Park Meadows - Cinema Pop-ups, Lone Tree 8:30 p.m.

Star Drive-In, Monte Vista, 8 p.m.

Star Drive-In Theatre, Montrose, 8:15 p.m.

Tru Vu Drive-In, Delta, 8 p.m.

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020

