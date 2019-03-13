DENVER — Controlled chaos. That’s how Dr. Ethan Tsai describes his Brewing Quality and Analysis class at Metro State University in Denver.

Students are washing pots, turning switches, and furiously bottling beer. It’s a sweet song of hops and barley.

“When the yeast are doing their thing it’s like Game of Thrones. Sex and violence occurs then beer pops out,” Dr. Tsai.

The class is typically an exercise in quality control. Students brew beer. Dr. Tsai (who got his Ph. D in chemistry, specifically organic meta materials) then messes the beer up.

"We then have to come up with protocols and tests that we have to run on what happened to the beer,” explains senior David Choate. “Can we fix it? And if we can’t, what’s our recommendation?”

This is one of the classes Choate is taking to earn a Bachelor of Science in Brewery Operations through the school’s Beer Industry Program. Students don’t only learn how to brew beer, they learn the science behind beer, how to taste and pair beers, and the business of brewing.

“You’re not coming out of this green,” explains Choate. “You actually know a lot, not only with the brewing side. You could go into sales because of the beer knowledge that you have.”

The program won third at last year’s U.S. Open Beer Competition’s collegiate division. It’s not easy to place that high in a national contest.

“My students are winning medals, they’re placing they’re doing really well,” Dr. Tsai said. They earned two bronze medals at the Peak to Peak Pro-Am Competition on March 9, and are preparing for this year’s U.S. Open Beer Competition in March.

“The cool thing is my students will constantly surprise me with something,” Dr. Tsai said.

Before teaching brewing, Tsai was a professor of organic chemistry.

“Organic chemistry has this reputation of you’re going to fail,” he said. “No one likes to be professor of a class when students walk in and they immediately look upset.”

With his new gig, he sees students who couldn’t be happier to be in the classroom.

“The students are not only invested in what they want to do, it’s a career they want to pursue, and they come to class incredibly well prepared, and incredibly engaged.”

Choate is on his second go-round as a student at MSU. He earned a degree in Exercise Science, but came back to learn about something he’s more invested in.

“It’s always nice to drink beer in class and learn about the thing you’re really passionate about,” Choate said.

MSU works with several partners in the program. Tivoli Brewing shares the same building. Some of the faculty (including Dr. Tsai) work in conjunction with Tivoli.

Students aren’t allowed to legally sell the beer, and can only give it out in very specific circumstances. They recently worked with Tivoli on a collaboration Belgian triple which will be available at Collaboration Fest March 16, and if there’s any left, it will be on tap at Tivoli.

