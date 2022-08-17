Mici Italian opens 10th location

The newest restaurant is the first in Colorado to debut Mici's new color scheme, interior design and branding.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion.

The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado.

The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.

The new interior design has light shades of green and natural-stained maple and ash furniture to lighten the space, Mici Italian said.

The new Centennial restaurant has 120 seats — 75 inside and 45 outside — plus dedicated pickup and delivery stations, as well as delivery and catering.

"It was important to Wunder Werks to use all natural materials in the spatial design to mimic our use of all-natural ingredients in our generations-old family recipes," said Kim Miceli, co-founder and VP of brand strategy.

Founded in Denver in 2004, Mici Italian now operates locations in Highlands Ranch, Parker, Lafayette and Colorado Springs, as well as Frisco, Texas, and Gilbert, Arizona. Mici's menu features pastas, artisan pizzas, and salads.

