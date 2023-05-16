This is why you shouldn't kill miller moths

The miller moths are here, Colorado. Here's why you shouldn't hurt them, even if you're tempted.

DENVER — It's miller moth season in Colorado.

The insects' year-long migration pattern takes them to the Front Range in May and June between stops on the Eastern Plains and the high country.

Experts at Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster predicts Colorado can expect to see plenty of miller moths this season, but the exact number depends on the weather.

"If the weather is supportive of these miller moths then we'll see really good numbers, especially in the spring," said Butterfly Pavilion Chief Operating Officer Mary Ann Colley. "So during the spring, if we have really dry or sometimes wet weather, but not too cold we'll see really ample numbers of miller moths being really successful."

While it may be tempting to swat or kill the miller moths around the house, experts say the moths are important to Colorado's ecosystem.

Butterfly Pavilion entomologist Francisco Garcia Bulle Bueno said miller moths are pollinators, meaning they help assist plants to reproduce.

Bueno said moths are as important pollinators as butterflies. Butterflies pollinate during the day and look bright, beautiful and charismatic.

Moths pollinate at night and are notorious for being attracted to electric lights.

Bueno said if people are bothered by miller moths, they should turn off porch and outdoor lights early during the evening.

"What we recommend to people is don't kill them," Bueno said. "They're just here for a while, they're going to be passing by. They just need a little hotel to spend the day. They will not bother anyone, they are harmless, they don't have a sting, they are totally chill."

Miller moths are also delicious for birds and bears, making them vital to the Colorado ecosystem.

