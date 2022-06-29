Savannah Cavanaugh is Miss Colorado 2022

Savannah Cavanaugh will compete for the national title at the 101st Miss America Competition.

PARKER, Colo. — Savannah Cavanaugh will represent the Centennial State at this year's Miss America Competition.

Cavanaugh recently took the top crown of Miss Colorado 2022 at the Miss Colorado competition at the PACE Center in Parker.

As Miss Colorado 2022, Cavanaugh will have the chance to compete for the national title at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, in December. Cavanaugh also holds the title of Miss Beaver Creek, her home area.

A graduate of both Vanderbilt University, where she received her Masters in Business Administration, and the University of Texas at Austin, where she received her BBA in Finance, Cavanaugh was awarded $10,000 in scholarship assistance for winning the Colorado crown.

"Being crowned Miss Colorado 2022 is an incredible dream come true," Cavanaugh said. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to compete alongside so many brilliant, talented women. I hope to live up to the legacy, serve as a positive role model for women of all ages and make the Miss America Organization proud. It's truly an honor to represent the great state of Colorado and I look forward to making a significant impact through my social impact initiative throughout the state of Colorado during my reign."

