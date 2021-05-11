More than 2,000 volunteers needed to help with MLB All-Star week

The All-Star Game and the festivities around it would add about $190 million in revenue, according to the Office of Economic Development International and Trade.

DENVER — More than two thousand volunteers are needed when Major League Baseball's All-Star week rolls into town from July 9-13.

The July 13 game was set to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled out last month after a new voting law was enacted in the state.

Matthew Payne, the executive director of the Denver Sports Commission, said they need about 2,200 volunteers in total.

We spoke to Payne about what the experience will entail.

(Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for context and clarity.)

Are there any requirements to qualify as a volunteer?

Payne: [Those interested in volunteering] They need to register online and a lot of questions are there. They have to be 18, that’s really the biggest requirement. Part of the registration process is you have to pass a background check.

What are some of the events volunteers would be needed for?

Payne: So many things happen at the ballpark and a lot of those volunteer opportunities are taken care of, but there’s a lot of fan activation things that happen outside of it starting the Friday before the All Star Game.

So a lot of things will happen at, what's called, the 'Play Ball Park' and that happens at the Convention Center and just outside the Convention Center. There’s really a lot of assisting with that guest experience for those fans that attend that, there’s baseball diamonds, there’s batting cages all kinds of things it’s really just about helping out with that guest experience.

There’s autograph sessions that’ll take place and transportation for VIPs, greeters.

New for this year is the Major League Baseball draft happening during All-Star week. That typically happens at a different time so that’ll be taking place as well so I’m sure they’re going to need some bodies for that.

Do volunteers receive anything?

Payne: They get a hat, a t-shirt and a cinch bag as a volunteer with all the cool All-Star game logos.

Is there a certain amount of days or hours volunteers need to work?

Payne: Volunteers have the possibility of having different shifts and events to be involved in. It's based on that persons availability that they'll share and they'll work to match that.

Can you be a volunteer if you do not live in Colorado?

Payne: Yes. The All-Star Game actually does a really good job of actually continuing to have repeat volunteers from other cities. So they actually have a small amount of volunteers that volunteer for this event every year, so they go back out to that pool of volunteers and they get signed up as well but we're going to need a lot of Denver and regional folks to help out for sure.

It’s important to have people that understand and appreciate what it’s like to live in Colorado when you’re showcasing your city to visitors that’s the best kind.

Is there a deadline to register to volunteer?

Payne: I think they'll take names up to the week before. But it's kind of one of those things where they're expecting good numbers on this for registration so if anyone is interested they need to get in there kind of early.