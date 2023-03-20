Colorado-based fast casual eatery opens 1st Aurora location

The restaurant is the first Modern Market to offer its new “Mini Market.”

AURORA, Colo. — Modern Market Eatery is continuing its expansion across the Centennial State with its first restaurant in Aurora.

The Colorado-based fast casual company's new restaurant at 12230 E. Colfax Ave. is also the first Modern Market to offer its new “Mini Market.”

Located next to the checkout, the Mini Market carries local Colorado snack and lifestyle brands, such as Skratch Labs and Alpine Provisions. Mod Market said the Aurora restaurant is also the brand’s second location to feature a double-sided assembly line in the kitchen that allows for quicker prep times.

The restaurant has seating for 75 guests inside and an additional 26 seats on its patio. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Modern Market Eatery now operates 18 locations across Colorado.

“With the new restaurant’s location right across the street from UC Anschutz Medical Campus, we know it will be the go-to spot for staff, patients and visitors who are looking for quick, healthier lunch and dinner options,” said Modern Market President Rob McColgan. “Our menu allows for limitless customization and enables everyone to find something delicious that fits their food preferences and lifestyle.”

Modern Market offers a menu of scratch-prepared bowls, salads, sandwiches and pizzas. The brand said it never uses artificial flavors or colorings, trans fats, hormones, antibiotics or "funky" additives.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.