Granby train museum expanding after record business

The Moffat Road Railroad Museum is working on a large-scale model of a historic Colorado train line and adding attractions.

GRANBY, Colo. — The Moffat Road Railroad Museum in Granby is expanding this summer, adding new exhibits while setting attendance records.

"We are getting two to three times the number of people we used to get," said Dave Naples, Moffat Road Railroad Museum's Executive Director.

The museum has made big investments into new interactive outdoor exhibits, including a vintage 1922 Shay Locomotive with a working whistle loud enough to hear all over Granby and a number of other attractions.

"We are a full, real-time museum with all the trappings," Naples said.

The Grand County museum also has Colorado's largest permanent Christmas model train display.

The museum is adding to that by building a huge-scale replica of the Moffat rail line that helped establish towns like Craig, Granby and Winter Park.

"It will be impressive because it’s big, and it’s impressive because it’s extremely detailed," Naples said. "In most museums, you don’t have this kind of commitment for a large layout."

Down the line, Moffat Road Railroad Museum also hopes to add a larger-scale train outside on which children can ride.

Located at 555 Park Lane in Granby, Moffat Road Railroad Museum is open for the summer, Wednesday through Sunday.

