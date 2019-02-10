DENVER — Empower Field at Mile High will host the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship East/West Showdown on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Race organizers say the event will bring together elite athletes to compete in the world’s most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series.

Before the race, fans in Denver can experience Supercross FanFest, a festival-like event over 14 acres with live music, experiential activations, autograph sessions, a Supercross Virtual Reality experience and more. FanFest will allow fans in-and-out access to the track to watch practice and qualifying.

The Monster Energy Supercross World Championship will visit 17 American stadiums next year.

Tickets for the Colorado event will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Supercross Futures, an AMA Amateur National Championship, on will be held the next day at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, April 5.

To see the full 2020 Monster Energy Supercross World Championship schedule, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

