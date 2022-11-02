Monster Jam is coming to Empower Field this spring

DENVER — Following four performances this past weekend at Ball Arena, Monster Jam will return to Colorado this spring for an even larger performance.
The 2022 Monster Jam Stadium Tour will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, April 23.
The 7 p.m. main event will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party on the stadium's south lawn from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where guests can see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs.
Presale tickets for the event and Monster Jam Pit Party are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices for the family-friendly event start at $20.
Monster Jam competitors will compete in a championship battle with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.
For more information about the 2022 Monster Jam Stadium Tour, visit MonsterJam.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.