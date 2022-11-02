Monster Jam is coming to Empower Field this spring

Monster Jam will be back in Colorado in April.

DENVER — Following four performances this past weekend at Ball Arena, Monster Jam will return to Colorado this spring for an even larger performance.

The 2022 Monster Jam Stadium Tour will stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, April 23.

The 7 p.m. main event will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party on the stadium's south lawn from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. where guests can see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs.

Presale tickets for the event and Monster Jam Pit Party are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for the family-friendly event start at $20.

Monster Jam competitors will compete in a championship battle with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

For more information about the 2022 Monster Jam Stadium Tour, visit MonsterJam.com.

.@MonsterJam returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, April 23!



Purchase the best seats today with pre-sale code: LOC2MJ



🎟's » https://t.co/dXeOUifCdx pic.twitter.com/dpfEDcypmj — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) February 17, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.