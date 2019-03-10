DENVER — America's biggest unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable family-friendly motorsport will return to Colorado in 2020.

Monster Jam will bring its racing, two-wheel skills, donuts and freestyle competitions to Pepsi Center in Denver for four performances from Friday, Feb. 7 to Sunday, Feb. 9.

Tickets for the Denver shows are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com starting at $15.

Monster Jam's 2020 tour will also stop at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, April 24. Tickets for that 7 p.m. event are on sale now at AXS.com.

The Monster Jam tour features 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

A complete Monster Jam tour schedule can be found at MonsterJam.com.

