Mother Cabrini Shrine getting $4.8 million upgrade

The retreat and pilgrimage center has a tall statue of Jesus that is visible from Interstate 70.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The spiritual gateway to the Rocky Mountains is getting a $4.8 million facelift.

Mother Cabrini Shrine, a Golden retreat and pilgrimage center whose tall statue of Jesus is visible from Interstate 70, has been hard at work making $4.8 million of improvements to its property.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit started a fundraising campaign to expand its existing chapel, gift shop and add a visitor café.

The nonprofit raised $4.5 million in 15 months, with local parishes chipping in, as well as donors from around the country and world.

"They’ll stop here and this is their church while they’re on vacation," said Jeff Lewis, executive director at Mother Cabrini Shrine. "They’ll still give throughout the year."

