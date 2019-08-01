They‘ve been around for decades but after years in the shadow of snowmobiles, snow bikes are speeding into their own.

Mike Stoveke, owner of Silverthorne Power Sports, hosted a recent demo show for snow bikes and says more than 100 people turned out to try riding them.

A snow bike is a combination of a snowmobile and a dirt bike and there are kits available for about $4,000 that allow people to convert their dirt bike into a snow bike by putting a tank-like tread on the back and a large ski on the front.

“In the spring we will take the skis off the front and the track off the back, put the swing arm off with the wheels and we will be riding all summer on the dirt bikes,” Stoveke said.

People who ride snow bikes say they are lighter and nimbler than a snowmobile, allowing riders to turn faster and get into places snowmobiles can’t go. They are often less expensive, with the bike costing around $8,000 and the kit another $4,000.

Stoveke says if a person hasn't tried a snow bike there can be a short learning curve getting used to them.

“It does have a clutch, so you got to make sure you can use a clutch and shift,” Stoveke said.