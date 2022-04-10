13 DPCA shows go on sale Friday

Two Tony Award-winning Best Musicals are coming to Colorado in 2022.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the on-sale date for 13 more productions.

The national tour productions of Broadway hits "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Hadestown" — which each won the Tony Award for Best Musical — and Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" are among the shows coming to Denver whose tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10.

This brings the total to 25 shows on sale this holiday season when tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 10.

DPCA advises ticket buyers that DenverCenter.org is the only authorized ticket provider for these productions.

"This holiday season is vastly different from this time last year at the DCPA. It brings us so much joy and hope to put these fantastic 2022 productions on sale December 10," said Lisa Mallory, Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

"We truly appreciate the community as we all continue to do our part to safely return to the things we love and hope you will consider giving the gift of theatre this holiday season."

Moulin Rouge: The Musical 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

In addition, tickets for Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ annual Saturday Night Alive gala, which supports the DCPA’s theatre and education programs, are on sale now. Saturday Night Alive guests on June 25, 2022 will attend that evening’s performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

DCPA shows on sale Dec. 10

Tootsie The Buell Theatre March 29-April 10, 2022

Jersey Boys The Buell Theatre April 15-17, 2022

Choir Boy Kilstrom Theatre April 22-May 29, 2022

Quixote Nuevo Wolf Theatre May 13-June 12, 2022

CATS The Buell Theatre May 24-29, 2022

Moulin Rouge! The Musical The Buell Theatre June 9-26, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical The Buell Theatre Aug. 2-14, 2022

Hadestown The Buell Theatre Aug. 30-Sept. 11, 2022

Come From Away The Buell Theatre Oct. 4-9, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations The Buell Theatre Oct. 25-Nov. 6, 2022

My Fair Lady The Buell Theatre Nov. 15-27, 2022

Mean Girls The Buell Theatre Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird The Buell Theatre Jan. 24-Feb. 5, 2023



Currently for all indoor seated performances, the DCPA requires patrons 12 and older to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, children ages five to 11 to show proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, and children ages four and under must show proof of a negative, medically administered COVID-19 test.

All patrons over age two must also wear a mask. For full policy details and regular updates, visit denvercenter.org/reopening.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.