13 DPCA shows go on sale Friday

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced the on-sale date for 13 more productions.
The national tour productions of Broadway hits "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Hadestown" — which each won the Tony Award for Best Musical — and Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" are among the shows coming to Denver whose tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10.
This brings the total to 25 shows on sale this holiday season when tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 10.
DPCA advises ticket buyers that DenverCenter.org is the only authorized ticket provider for these productions.
"This holiday season is vastly different from this time last year at the DCPA. It brings us so much joy and hope to put these fantastic 2022 productions on sale December 10," said Lisa Mallory, Vice President of Marketing and Sales.
"We truly appreciate the community as we all continue to do our part to safely return to the things we love and hope you will consider giving the gift of theatre this holiday season."
Moulin Rouge: The Musical
In addition, tickets for Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ annual Saturday Night Alive gala, which supports the DCPA’s theatre and education programs, are on sale now. Saturday Night Alive guests on June 25, 2022 will attend that evening’s performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
DCPA shows on sale Dec. 10
- Tootsie
- The Buell Theatre
- March 29-April 10, 2022
- Jersey Boys
- The Buell Theatre
- April 15-17, 2022
- Choir Boy
- Kilstrom Theatre
- April 22-May 29, 2022
- Quixote Nuevo
- Wolf Theatre
- May 13-June 12, 2022
- CATS
- The Buell Theatre
- May 24-29, 2022
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- The Buell Theatre
- June 9-26, 2022
- Pretty Woman: The Musical
- The Buell Theatre
- Aug. 2-14, 2022
- Hadestown
- The Buell Theatre
- Aug. 30-Sept. 11, 2022
- Come From Away
- The Buell Theatre
- Oct. 4-9, 2022
- Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
- The Buell Theatre
- Oct. 25-Nov. 6, 2022
- My Fair Lady
- The Buell Theatre
- Nov. 15-27, 2022
- Mean Girls
- The Buell Theatre
- Dec. 20, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
- Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
- The Buell Theatre
- Jan. 24-Feb. 5, 2023
Currently for all indoor seated performances, the DCPA requires patrons 12 and older to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, children ages five to 11 to show proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, and children ages four and under must show proof of a negative, medically administered COVID-19 test.
All patrons over age two must also wear a mask. For full policy details and regular updates, visit denvercenter.org/reopening.
