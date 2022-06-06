'Moulin Rouge' tour features Colorado native

The Broadway hit and Tony Award-winning musical "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" plays in Denver from June 9 to June 26.

COLORADO, USA — The North American tour of the Tony Award-winning best musical "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is set to make a stop in the Mile High City Thursday at Denver's Buell Theatre.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is the winner of ten Tony Awards including best musical. It will feature songs from Baz Luhrmann’s film, "Moulin Rouge," which won two Oscars and includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Ahead of the start of performances, the production announced Friday that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering Colorado fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $45 tickets available per performance.

To enter, people will need to make a Lucky Seat account. An email will then be sent to those who entered around 11 a.m. on the dates listed below to find out if they won. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Fans who have been selected can then purchase up to two tickets at $45 each.

Performances on June 9 – 12

Entries must be received by Tue, June 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Performances on June 14 – 19

Entries must be received by Fri, June 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Performances on June 21 – 26

Entries must be received by Fri, June 17 at 10:30 a.m.

The cast of the Broadway hit includes Colorado native, Andrés Quintero. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela and he graduated from Aurora's Rangeview High School in 2006.

"I grew up in Denver and have deep roots in that city. I am so excited for audiences at The Buell Theatre to experience this spectacular show," Quintero said in a Denver Center for the Performing Arts release. "I'm extremely proud to be a part of such a diverse company and welcome all communities to get your tickets if you have not already."

The show will run in Denver through June 26 and tickets are on sale at denvercenter.org.