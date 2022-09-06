The road to the Mount Evans summit has closed to vehicles for winter

The Mount Evans Scenic Byway is the highest paved road in North America.

GEORGETOWN, Colo — The summit of Mount Evans is now closed to vehicular traffic.

The uppermost portion of the Mount Evans Scenic Byway closed for the season starting Tuesday from mile marker 9 to mile 14 to all motor vehicles.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said visitors can still book reservations to visit Mount Goliath Interpretive Area (mile 3) and Summit Lake Park (mile 9) as weather allows until Oct. 2.

Mount Evans reservations are required and should be booked in advance at recreation.gov.

USFS said late-season tickets are offered at a reduced rate of $10. Visitors who arrive without a reservation will need to return to a place where they can get a cell phone signal to secure a timed-entry ticket.

Visitors with reservations can park at Summit Lake and bike or walk to the summit if weather conditions allow, but the road will be closed to motorized vehicle traffic due to unpredictable fall weather. Snow, freezing temperatures, and unsafe travel conditions can arrive quickly on the road to the summit.

The summer of 2021 marked the first season that timed-entry reservations were required for visitors wanting to drive the 15 miles to the top of Mount Evans.

USFS said public feedback has been positive with a reduction in crowding and parking issues at popular sites on Mount Evans.

Mount Evans Scenic Byway, the highest paved road in North America, is jointly managed by the USDA Forest Service, Denver Mountain Parks and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

