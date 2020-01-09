50 music venues across Colorado are lighting up red. Here’s why.

The #WeMakeEvents campaign is aimed at raising awareness for the live-events workers who are out a job because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLORADO, USA — Dozens of music venues across Colorado – as well as countless more across the country – will light up red on Tuesday between 9 p.m. and midnight to call for federal aid as they struggle with a loss of all their revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This part of the national #WeMakeEvents, #RedAlertRESTART and #ExtendPUAs movement, according to a news release from organizers. They say the live events industry is on “red alert for survival” amid restrictions banning the large gatherings that its business relies on.

>>> Watch the video above for a previous 9NEWS story about the state of live music in Colorado.

Organizers said 96 percent of the people who work in the live-events industry are either unemployed, furloughed or have lost a large swath of their income, and that concert promoters have lost 98 percent of their revenue since restrictions began in March.

The event is calling for Congress to pass the RESTART Act, which would offer economic relief to the industry, as well as potentially expand pandemic unemployment benefits.

Some of Colorado’s largest venues will light up red, including Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Pepsi Center, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Mission Ballroom and Empower Field at Mile High.

This comes as most concerts and events have either been canceled, postponed or made virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a full list of Colorado venues participating below:

Aspen: Wheeler Opera House

Avon: Avon Performance Center

Boulder: 1STBANK Center, Boulder Bandshell, Boulder Theater, City Hall, Fox Theatre

Colorado Springs: Black Sheep, Broadmoor Arena, BruesAleHouse and Music Venue, Colorado College Fine Arts Center, Pikes Peak Center

Denver: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Archipelago Clubs (2435 7th St), Armory Denver, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Daniels & Fisher Tower, Dazzle, Denver Convention Center, Denver Pavilions, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver Theatre District, Empower Field at Mile High, Globe Hall, Knew Conscious, Larimer Lounge, Lost Lake, McNichols Building, Mission Ballroom, Paramount Theatre, Pepsi Center, Union Station

Dillon: Dillon Amphitheater

Fort Collins: Aggie Theatre, Avogadro's, Bud Event Center/Ranch, Colorado Room, Comedy Fort, Lincoln Center, The Armory, The Coast

Greeley: UNCO Norton Theatre

Paonia: Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia Town Park Stage, The Paradise

Telluride: Liberty, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride Town Park

Winter Park: Headwaters Event Center, Ullrs Tavern