Mutton bustin' registration opens for Greeley Stampede

GREELEY, Colo. — Does your child want ride on the back of a sheep?

Registration is underway for the crowd-favorite mutton bustin' event the 2021 Greeley Stampede.

Little cowboys and cowgirls can register for the chance to ride in the arena during one of six PRCA ProRodeos with a chance to win big prizes.

For the 2021 ProRodeo mutton bustin, parents can register their kids at participating King Soopers locations (see below) for a chance to be one of 60 kids randomly selected. At King Soopers, visit the guest services desk and look for the Greeley Stampede mutton bustin' flyer to scan the special QR code for the online registration form.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Participating King Soopers locations:

Brighton 500 E. Bromley Lane

Broomfield 12167 Sheridan Blvd. 1150 HWY 287 2355 W. 136th

Cheyenne, WY 3702 Dell Range Blvd.

Commerce City 4850 E 62nd Ave. 15051 E 104th Ave.

Firestone 6110 Firestone Blvd.

Fort Collins 1015 S. Taft Hill Rd. 2325 S. College 4503 J.F.K. Parkway 2602 S. Timberline Rd. 1842 N. College Ave.

Greeley 2100 35th Ave. 2712 11th Ave. 6922 10th St.

Longmont 2255 N. Main St. 995 S. Hover St. 1611 Pace St.

Loveland 253 E. 29th St. 1275 Eagle Dr.

Thornton 750 E. 104th Ave. 3801 E. 120th Ave. 13700 Colorado Blvd.

Windsor 1520 Main St.



Greeley Stampede said there is a $30 entry fee for selected participants which includes a $20 gift card to King Soopers, gifts from Justin Boots, a voucher for three PRCA Pro Rodeo tickets, a one day parking pass and a mutton bustin' shirt.

One winning contestant at each rodeo performance will also receive a pair of Justin Boots and a $100 savings bond from Bank of Colorado.

Registration to enter the drawing is free. Entry fees will not be collected until participant has been selected. Mutton bustin' participants must be between the ages of 5 and 7 and weight under 55 pounds at date of rodeo performance.

Selected participants will be notified by e-mail after the drawing on June 4. Participants will be selected at random from entries.

Questions about Mutton bustin' can be sent to info@greeleystampede.org or answered by phone at the Greeley Stampede office at 970-356-7787.

> Above video: Behind the scenes of a mutton bustin' competition.

The annual Greeley Stampede, which was canceled in 2020, celebrates all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and a fireworks show on Independence Day.

The Greeley Stampede continues to work with state and local government to stay up-to-date on safe event guidelines and practices. Right now, the Greeley Stampede is planning to spread events around the park more to promote social distancing, schedule additional cleaning of high traffic areas and will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

More information on guidelines will be available closer to the event.

