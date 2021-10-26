MST3K live tour returns to Denver in 2022

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is celebrating 34 years with a new nationwide tour.

DENVER — The nationwide live tour of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" will make a stop in Colorado next year.

"Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour" will launch this month in Pennsylvania and will visit 40 of an expected 80 stops into spring of 2022.

The Time Bubble Tour will perform at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver on Jan. 10, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages tour, including the January Denver date, go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The new tour features the returning cast of the 2019 "Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour," Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle, and Yvonne Freese, along with the world's only movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC.

The show will riff the 1985 film "Making Contact" and will include all the tour signatures: hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, and silly sketches.

"Making Contact," a Roland Emmerich-directed film, features animated toys and an evil ventriloquist dummy in an overcrowded childhood during the eighties.

"I’m thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that's been tough on all of us," said series creator Joel Hodgson. "I’ve learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen."

The show will be directed by Tim Ryder, an alumni of the Second City Mainstage cast and writer and performer from the MST3K TV series.

