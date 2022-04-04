Denver baseball museum reopens in time for Opening Day

DENVER — The crack of the bat and the smell of hot dogs will be back in LoDo this week.
The National Ballpark Museum in Denver is expanding its hours and unveiling some new updates just in time for the start of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season.
Located a half-block from Coors Field in downtown Denver, the National Ballpark Museum will open six days a week beginning Monday, April 4.
The museum said it was forced to reduce its hours during the pandemic and abbreviated MLB seasons. During this time, the museum has expanded, updated exhibits and added a new gift shop, library and conference room.
"Baseball and the museum are all about the fans," said National Ballpark Museum founder, president and curator Bruce Hellerstein.
The museum will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Colorado Rockies home opener and opening day is Friday, April 4.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.