Denver baseball museum reopens in time for Opening Day

The National Ballpark Museum in Denver has updated exhibits and added a new gift shop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The crack of the bat and the smell of hot dogs will be back in LoDo this week.

The National Ballpark Museum in Denver is expanding its hours and unveiling some new updates just in time for the start of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Located a half-block from Coors Field in downtown Denver, the National Ballpark Museum will open six days a week beginning Monday, April 4.

The museum said it was forced to reduce its hours during the pandemic and abbreviated MLB seasons. During this time, the museum has expanded, updated exhibits and added a new gift shop, library and conference room.

"Baseball and the museum are all about the fans," said National Ballpark Museum founder, president and curator Bruce Hellerstein.

The museum will be open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These new hours are subject to change depending on the Colorado Rockies schedule and holidays, but we are so excited to see you more! Posted by National Ballpark Museum on Friday, April 1, 2022

The Colorado Rockies home opener and opening day is Friday, April 4.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.