National Cheeseburger Day deals and freebies on Monday

Say cheese! National Cheeseburger Day arrives Monday, Sept. 18. Here's some tasty places to celebrate with deals and discounts.

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

National Cheeseburger Day arrives Monday, Sept. 18.

While there are many stories regarding the birth of the cheeseburger, many believe it all started right here in Denver. Back in 1935, a trademark for the name “cheeseburger” was awarded to Louis Ballast of the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver. Who knows the truth? All we know is that everyone loves a juicy cheeseburger!

Biting into the combo of a good bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese and juicy burger is so satisfying. Then, there are an endless number of condiments and kinds of cheeses to make it your very own, one-of-a-kind cheeseburger.

The following deals are only valid at participating locations and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion. There is a limit of one offer per person, while supplies last.

There are no protein substitutions allowed — only beef burgers. Plus, none of the offers are available for third-party delivery.

Applebee's

Applebee’s is serving up their three Classic Burgers for $8.99 each on Monday.

The three choices are Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger. Valid for dine-in, the Applebee’s website, or mobile app only. Not valid on third-party delivery sites.

Burger King

Get treated like royalty on National Cheeseburger Day at Burger King.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the fast-food restaurant is giving its Royal Perks loyalty members a free cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1. The offer is only available in the BK app.

And you can’t enjoy any burger without fries. Burger King is offering free any size fries every week for its loyalty members through the end of 2023. Unfortunately, you cannot combine the offers in the same transaction.

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard

Enjoying a cheeseburger is always a good time.

Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard is offering free delivery for National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, Sept. 18 — only on orders placed directly via the chain’s site or app. The offer is not valid with third-party delivery services.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has been serving cheeseburgers for more than 80 years, so it’s the perfect stop to celebrate the cheesy day.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the McDonald's is offering a Double Cheeseburger for just 50¢. The deal is only available in the McDonald’s app.

Smashburger

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, the Denver-based Smashburger is offering a cheesy deal.

From Monday, Sept. 18, to Wednesday, Sept. 20, the burger joint is offering a single Classic Smash Burger for just $5. The deal is available in-restaurant and online — use promo code SMASH23.

The offer includes Classic Singles, Classic Single Turkey Burgers and Classic Single Black Bean Burgers.

Smashburger has 27 locations in Colorado.

Sonic Drive-In

While this isn’t a National Cheeseburger Deal, Sonic Drive-In offers lots of cheesy savings every week. Every Tuesday, the fast-food restaurant offers 50% off cheeseburgers — from 5 p.m. to closing. The offer is only available in the Sonic app.

In addition, app users can sip half-price drinks and slushes all day. Combine the deals (and add some fries) for your very own discounted meal deal.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is shaking up National Cheeseburger Day with a sweet deal.

From Sept. 12 to Nov. 30, the burger joint is offering a buy-one-get-one-free shake special online every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get details here, including promo code.

Enjoy the bargain shakes alongside one of Shake Shack’s juicy cheeseburgers.

Wendy’s

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Wendy’s. From Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, the chain is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1¢ with any purchase.

The offer is only available in the Wendy’s app.

