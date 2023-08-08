National Coffee Day deals and freebies on Friday

No matter how you like your coffee, everyone will be buzzin’ with caffeine on National Coffee Day, Friday, Sept. 29.

What’s brewin’ on National Coffee Day?

No matter how you like your coffee, everyone will be buzzin’ with excitement and caffeine on Friday, Sept. 29.

To stir things up for the day, many national coffee/donut shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts at participating locations. The offers are limited to one per person, while supplies last. Check here for the latest list.

With so many wonderful independent coffee shops in town, stop by your favorite neighborhood café for more possible specials and giveaways on Friday.

Here’s what’s percolating around town on National Coffee Day:

Atlas Coffee Club

To celebrate National Coffee Day, new Atlas Coffee Club customers can get their first bag premium single-origin coffee (12-oz.) for free with any subscription — just cover the shipping costs. The offer is available from September 25 to October 2, 2023. Use promo code ATLASCOFFEEDAY23 at checkout.

BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee brand, is celebrating National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day with a hot deal.

From Friday to Sunday, the company is offering a buy-two-get-one free special. Purchase two BLK & Bold Coffee products and receive a third one at no cost. Every day of the year, BLK & Bold donates 5% of gross profits to support youth in need.

Boyer’s Coffee

National Coffee Day is Denver-based Boyer’s Coffee favorite holiday and the company will celebrate by offering some of its best online deals of the year. Be in the know by texting JOIN to 41738 for sale updates.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Perks members can get a medium Espresso Shaker for just $3 on Friday. The offer will automatically be loaded onto Caribou Perks accounts and must be redeemed in the Caribou Coffee mobile app.

Circle K

Circle back to Circle K for a cup of complimentary coffee! From Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, the convenience store is giving customers a free cup of coffee, any size. The offer is only available in the Circle K app — under the “Deals” tab.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving customers a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Friday. This will only be available in person.

Dunkin’

Sip on a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Dunkin’ on Friday. The offer excludes Nitro and Cold Brew coffees. Plus, espresso shots, flavors and dairy alternatives may be an additional charge. The offer is only available to Dunkin’ Rewards members. There are 45 Dunkin’ shops in Colorado.

Dutch Brothers

Dutch Brothers will be selling "Drink More Coffee" hats at all of their stores on Friday. Anyone who purchases the $20 hat can then get any drink of their choice for free on Friday.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee to all customers, no purchase necessary, on Friday.

Choose from espresso-based lattes or drip coffee from Krispy Kreme’s new and improved beverage line, featuring better beans, smoother blends and richer roasts.

Plus, Krispy Kreme is sweetening National Coffee Day by offering a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen on Friday. There are three shops in Colorado — Colorado Springs, Lone Tree and Thornton.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s stirs up big savings not just on National Coffee Day, but every day of the year. Get a small premium roast coffee for just $1. That’s the regular price! (Upgrade to a larger size for just a little more.)

If you’re a senior, many locations offer a special discount — just ask when ordering.

Panera Bread

Following National Coffee Day, Panera Bread will celebrate its MyPanera Week: Fall Faves Fest — seven days of exclusive perks for its loyalty program members. The special week runs from Oct. 1 to 7. Review all of the deals for the week here.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase for reward members on Friday. There are two shops in Colorado — Aurora and Parker.

Starbucks

While Starbucks isn't offering any nationwide deals for National Coffee Day this year, some select locations will reportedly be offering free tastings. Customers should check with their local store for more details and to see if those locations are participating.

Wendy’s

In celebration of National Coffee Day, enjoy a small hot or cold coffee for 99¢ at Wendy’s, including the chain’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew. The offer runs from Sept. 25 to Sunday, Oct. 1 — only available via Wendy’s site or app.

White Castle

While White Castle may come to mind more for National Cheeseburger Day, the fast food chain is also offering up a deal for National Coffee Day. Customers can get a coupon on White Castle's website and social media channels for a free small coffee with any purchase from Friday to Sunday.

Ziggi’s Coffee

Coffee is in its name, so, of course, Ziggi’s Coffee is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving away coffee to its loyal customers. Customers who use the café’s app on Friday will receive a free daily 16-oz. brew or iced coffee. The giveaway is valid at all Ziggi’s locations.

