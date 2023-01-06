National Donut Day: Where to snag a deal, freebie in Colorado

Both local spots and national chains are celebrating the June 2 holiday with sweet deals.

DENVER — National Donut Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a sweet treat.

To celebrate, a number of local shops and national chains are serving up sweet deals and discounts on Friday.

Duck Donuts is offering a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut for free on Friday, June 2.

Dunkin' said customers who buy any beverage and get a free doughnut Friday, June 2.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2, with a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $2 when you buy any dozen.

This offer is valid at participating shops and can be redeemed in shop or online for pickup and delivery.

LaMar’s will be handing out free Ray's Original Glazed Donuts all day long on Friday, June 2.

LaMar's customers can also get a free National Donut Day shirt while supplies last.

Maverik Adventure's First Stop is offering 50-percent off all donuts on Friday, June 2, for Maverik Adventure's First Stop rewards club members.

Voodoo Doughnut is offering a dozen Raised Glazed Dozens for $10 on Friday, June 2.

