Colorado Mammoth, NLL cancel season, aim for November return

The NLL will cancel its April start date while planning for a full season beginning in November.

DENVER — The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Wednesday it will not move forward with plans for an abbreviated spring season and will instead look towards a full season this autumn.

Home to the Colorado Mammoth, the NLL had hoped to begin a shortened 2020-21 season in April. However, the league said Wednesday it believes it can start a traditional season in November 2021.

While the exact start date of a full season will be announced at a later date, the next season would continue into spring of 2022.

“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot," said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. "We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year."

> Above video: MIC'd Up: The newest member of the Mammoth Tyler Digby.



"While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible," said Sakiewicz. "All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year. We thank our players, teams and Board of Governors, whose thoughts in this process were invaluable, and we now set our sights on getting lined up for a full NLL season starting in the fall. We also thank our fans for sticking with us – we will be back, and it will be even more exciting than ever before."

Following the cancelation of the remainder of the season in April 2020, the Mammoth continued to prepare for a variety of potential resumption scenarios. After finishing in second place of the NLL’s West Division during the 2019-20 season, the Mammoth drafted 11 prospects in September’s 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

"We appreciate the League’s extensive efforts to provide us the opportunity to play an abbreviated 2021 season in a safe and controlled environment throughout the changing landscape during this pandemic," said Zach Currier, PLPA President. "While we are disappointed that it will not be possible to play this spring, we are even more excited and passionate about having a full 2021-22 season and are eager to get back on the floor this fall."

