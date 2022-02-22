x
9 places to celebrate National Margarita Day in Colorado

National Margarita Day lands on "Twosday" and although there is no cosmic message with today's palindrome, it also falls on Taco Tuesday.

It's National Margarita Day on the so-called "Twosday" and although there is no cosmic message with today's palindrome, it also falls on Taco Tuesday.

That combination alone may be the message from the universe to get out and celebrate this all-important (and very real) holiday.

Here are a few places offering discounted beverages and some $2 tacos to mark the occasion:

Tamayo

Play mixologist for a day with Tamayo's Build Your Own Margarita Menu, where you choose your favorite tequila, house-made purées and juices, rim and garnishes. If you prefer to celebrate at home use code MARGDAY2022 and receive 20% off all to-go and delivery orders placed through their website.

Necio Mexican Kitchen

Necio will serve delicious pork belly, carnitas, tinga and vegan $2 tacos for Taco Tuesday and two for one of their house margaritas all day. 

Los Chingones

National Margarita Day? More like National Margarita Week as Los Chingones doesn't look to limit the celebration with its $5 Happy Hour. All items are $5 or less on their happy hour menu from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Kachina Cantina 

Kachina will celebrate National Margarita Day with a flight of margaritas. For $15 you can sip on a flight of their signature margaritas: Kachina Marg, Blood Orange Margarita and the Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita. Plus $2 tacos.

100% de Agave

Enjoy $4 house margaritas and tacos starting at $2.

Blue Agave

Get 50% off all tequila priced $12+ or $5 Blue Agave Margs, Spicy Cucumber Margs, Muy Macho Margs & Sangria Swirls.

Chili's

Find $3 House Margs, $5 Marg of the Month, $6 famous Presidentes and $7 Premium Margaritas all day.

3 Margaritas - Thornton

Get two for one house, strawberry and mango margaritas all day.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Happy hour margaritas will be available at the Highlands location from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

