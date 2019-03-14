This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com.

No need to be a mathematician on National Pi Day, just a deep love of all things pie — sweet or savory. On Thursday, March 14, celebrate the day with these deals around town for dessert pies, pizza pies and pot pies.

No calculator necessary either, all of the deals offer big savings for hungry bargain hunters. (In some cases, more than 50% off.) The offers are valid at participating locations, while supplies last. Check back often, as more deals may be added to the round-up.

Get mini one-topping pizza for $3.14 — dine-in only. There are five Colorado locations — Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins and Westminster.

Buy a pot pie and beverage and get a second pot pie for free — coupon required.

Enjoy a slice of the chain’s popular key lime pie for $3.14 — regularly $7.49.

Buy an adult buffet and large drink, get a second adult buffet for $3.14 — coupon required.

For carry-out only, get medium, one-topping pizza for$3.14 with any bread purchase at regular price — use promo code 19PI. The shop has two locations in Colorado — Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Get a fruit pie (8-inch, select varieties) for $3.14 from March 12 to 14. The grocery store will also offer a digital coupon for $1 off a Kroger Deli pizza (35- to 41-oz., any variety) from March 11 to 14. Shopper’s loyalty card required.

The first four people in line at 3:14 p.m. at all five of its locations get a free 10-inch pizza — regularly $7.95.

Buy-one-get-one artisan thin pizza for $3.14. The chain has two Colorado locations — Centennial and Denver.





Buy any 14-inch specialty thin crust pizza and get a 10-inch specialty crust pizza for $3.14 — dine-in and take-out only. There are three locations in Colorado — Denver (2) and Englewood.

Get any pizza for $3.14. There is only one Colorado location in Ft. Collins.

Get Whole Cheese Neapolitan Pie for $3.14 — sign-up for coupon required. The chain has six Colorado locations, all within shopping malls. (The only other location is at DIA and they are not participating.)

Get $2 off any whole pie on March 13 and 14. (If you’re celebrating National Pi Day early, March 13 also happens to be the chain’s weekly Free Pie Wednesday — get a free slice of pie with any purchase.)





Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie. Amazon Prime members receive an additional 10% off.

Get 10-inch pizza for $3.14. No call-in or online orders accepted — dine-in only. There is only one Colorado location in Thornton.

Bonus: If “pi” isn’t your thing, Dairy Queen continues its popular buy-one-get-one Blizzard Treat for 99¢, through Sunday, March 17. And you can also get a free small Frosty with any purchase at Wendy’s, for a limited time.

