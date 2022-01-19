National Popcorn Day deals and freebies in Colorado

Here is where to satisfy your popcorn cravings on Wednesday.

DENVER — Happy National Popcorn Day!

Wednesday is the day we celebrate and honor the snack that can be enjoyed buttered, caramelized or plain.

Here is where can you can go to satisfy your popcorn urge on the treasured holiday.

AMC Theatres

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, AMC Theatres is offering unlimited popcorn refills. Guests can purchase any size popcorn on Wednesday and enjoy all the popcorn they can handle.

Celebrate #NationalPopcornDay with unlimited popcorn refills at #AMCTheatres. Purchase any size popcorn today only and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/XALjm0T6DP — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) January 19, 2022

Cinemark

Cinemark is celebrating cinema’s favorite snack on Wednesday by giving moviegoers the chance to win free popcorn for an entire year. More information can be found at cinemark.com/popcornday.

Cinemark said it sells enough popcorn in a year to fill 80 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“Our golden, buttery popcorn is as iconic as our massive silver screens, and we are delighted to celebrate one of the true stars of any movie this National Popcorn Day,” said Phillip Couch, Cinemark EVP Food & Beverage. “Popcorn so truly enhances the moviegoing experience, and we are popping with excitement to give Cinemark Movie Rewards Members the chance to win this delectable treat for an entire year. Whether you like it kettled, salty, buttery or with your favorite candy mixed in, there are countless ways to savor your Cinemark popcorn.”

Harkins Theatres

Harkins Theatres moviegoers can celebrate National Popcorn Day on Wednesday with $2 off all popcorn sizes at the Concession Stand, Premium Popcorn and Big Party Popcorn. This offer continues through Sunday, Jan. 23 exclusively for My Harkins Awards Members.

My Harkins Awards is Harkins Theatres free loyalty program. For more information and to join, visit harkins.com.

It's going to be a POPPING good time at Harkins! 🍿



My Harkins Awards Members can celebrate tomorrow's #NationalPopcornDay with $2 off ALL sizes of Harkins popcorn purchased in our theatres, including Big Party Popcorn and Premium Popcorn, from January 19-23! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vJag1Ju9vK — Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) January 19, 2022

