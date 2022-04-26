x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Guide

National Pretzel Day deals, freebies on Tuesday

Here's where to snag a delicious golden-brown, toasted pretzel on Tuesday.

More Videos

DENVER — Whether you prefer soft or hard, salted or buttered, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Pretzel Day.

Here are the deals you "knead" to know about on the holiday of pretzels on Tuesday, April 26.

Auntie Anne's

The world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, Auntie Anne's, is giving free pretzels to all customers Tuesday, April 26.

To redeem the offer, you must sign up to become a Pretzel Perks member. The offer is good for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel.

Click here to find the nearest Auntie Anne's location.

Harkins Theatres

The Harkins Theatres movie chain is celebrating National Pretzel Day with a discount for My Harkins Awards Members.

All pretzels for members are $4 from April 21 to April 27.

Click here to find the nearest Harkins Theatres location.

Pretzelmaker 

Pretzelmaker is offering customers a free surprise in-store on Tuesday, April 26.

The shop has locations in Colorado Springs, Greeley, Pueblo and Cheyenne.

Click here to find the nearest Pretzelmaker location.

Snyder's of Hanover

One lucky fan will win a year's supply of free Snyder's of Hanover pretzels.

To enter, follow the Snyder's of Hanover Instagram account and tag one friend in the comments on the sweepstakes post.

Entries are accepted through Tuesday, April 26.

Wetzel's Pretzels

Anyone can visit a Wetzel's Pretzels after 3 p.m. local time Tuesday, April 26 for a free baked Original Pretzel.

This is the eighth year Wetzel's fans can enjoy a made-from-scratch Original Pretzel, at no charge, simply by showing up and asking for one. 

“We’re excited to celebrate National Wetzel Day by welcoming fans to enjoy a signature twisted treat on us,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “This event is about so much more than a free pretzel – it’s about cultivating those delightful moments of fresh-baked joy in your day.”

Click here to find the nearest Wetzel's Pretzels location.

RELATED: How to make your own soft pretzel bites

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

RELATED: What you 'knead' to know about National Pretzel Day

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

Credit: oksanatrautwein - stock.adobe.com

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

 For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.