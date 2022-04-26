National Pretzel Day deals, freebies on Tuesday

DENVER — Whether you prefer soft or hard, salted or buttered, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Pretzel Day.
Here are the deals you "knead" to know about on the holiday of pretzels on Tuesday, April 26.
Auntie Anne's
The world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, Auntie Anne's, is giving free pretzels to all customers Tuesday, April 26.
To redeem the offer, you must sign up to become a Pretzel Perks member. The offer is good for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel.
Harkins Theatres
The Harkins Theatres movie chain is celebrating National Pretzel Day with a discount for My Harkins Awards Members.
All pretzels for members are $4 from April 21 to April 27.
Pretzelmaker
Pretzelmaker is offering customers a free surprise in-store on Tuesday, April 26.
The shop has locations in Colorado Springs, Greeley, Pueblo and Cheyenne.
Snyder's of Hanover
One lucky fan will win a year's supply of free Snyder's of Hanover pretzels.
To enter, follow the Snyder's of Hanover Instagram account and tag one friend in the comments on the sweepstakes post.
Entries are accepted through Tuesday, April 26.
Wetzel's Pretzels
Anyone can visit a Wetzel's Pretzels after 3 p.m. local time Tuesday, April 26 for a free baked Original Pretzel.
This is the eighth year Wetzel's fans can enjoy a made-from-scratch Original Pretzel, at no charge, simply by showing up and asking for one.
“We’re excited to celebrate National Wetzel Day by welcoming fans to enjoy a signature twisted treat on us,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels. “This event is about so much more than a free pretzel – it’s about cultivating those delightful moments of fresh-baked joy in your day.”
