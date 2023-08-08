National Whataburger Day: How to snag a free burger

After making its return to Colorado last year, Whataburger plans to open more locations.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger has declared Tuesday as National Whataburger Day, and the chain is celebrating in a big way.

Whataburger said all active Whataburger app users are eligible for a free burger on Tuesday.

The Texas-based burger chain has been rapidly increasing its presence in Colorado since returning to the state for the first time in decades.

Last year, Whataburger opened locations in February, September and November in Colorado Springs. Whataburger continued its Colorado growth in June with its fifth restaurant in the state.

The newest restaurant is located at 2550 Montebello Square Drive in northeast Colorado Springs.

Operated by the franchise group BurgerWorks Colorado, the company has two more Whataburger locations that it plans to open this year in Colorado Springs and Monument:

706 E. Fillmore, Colorado Springs

17889 Fat Tire Drive, Monument

“We are looking forward to our continued growth and serving up even more of Whataburger’s signature offerings to the Colorado Springs community,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado. “Our fans here have shared overwhelming support and we invite them to visit us, meet our Family Members and experience their newest hometown restaurant.”

In celebration of #NationalWhataburgerDay, all ACTIVE Whataburger app users will receive a FREE Whataburger offer on... Posted by Whataburger on Sunday, August 6, 2023

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 900 locations in 14 states.

The franchise once had a presence in Colorado, including a location on 88th Avenue in Thornton that became Jim's Burger Haven.

