Loveland celebrates 75th anniversary of Valentine re-mailing program

Loveland, Colorado celebrates 75 years of marking valentines with special postmark, poem in 2021 and proclaims, "COVID-19 is no match for love."

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is celebrating being in the valentine game for more than 75 years in 2021 – the city's valentine re-mailing program receives more than 100,000 valentines every year, where volunteers mark them with a specially-designed stamp and love poem, then ship them off to their original destination.

Also known as the nation's "Sweetheart City," Loveland's post offices and chamber of commerce receive valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries through the largest valentine program of its kind.

Designed by artist Corry McDowell, the 2021 collector’s envelope includes a verse written by Judy Rethmeier, “Let’s unite our hearts this Valentine’s Day. Our Sweetheart City will lead the way.”

The commemorative 75th-anniversary postmark was also crafted by McDowell.

“This is a very special year for Loveland and this amazing program. So much has rocked the world recently and we are honored to help spread love, joy and unity when people need it most,” said Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. “Our designs and verses this year not only reflect the 75-year history of the program, but they also demonstrate that COVID-19 is no match for love. Let’s work together to spread even more joy, happiness and love this valentine season.”

To get the special collector’s envelope artwork and the special 2021 postmark on your special valentine, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed, larger first-class envelope addressed to:

Postmaster - Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th St.

Loveland, CO 80538-9998.

Once valentines are received, they are removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to the intended recipient.

International mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 1 and all U.S. mail must be received by Feb. 7.

You can also drop off a valentine at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce at 5400 Stone Creek Circle, Loveland, CO 80538 or at a Loveland post office by Feb. 8.

