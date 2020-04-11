Need a break from elections? Check out these odd, funny and 'so Colorado' stories

Remember that one time a dad eagle ended up in a love triangle?

COLORADO, USA — Colorado, we love you.

We love your wild animals, your wild people (for different reasons) and your indecisive weather patterns – well, sort of. That 45-degree temperature drop in 14 hours over the summer was brutal.

So as we all take a moment to escape a wild election season and pretend like 2020 wasn't an absolutely terrible year, we present to you some very Colorado stories.

(It must be noted, Allison Sylte has a knack for finding these wild stories and wrote most of them.)

Eagle love triangle

It was a dramatic few weeks earlier this year in a Standley Lake eagle’s nest after mom and dad eagle were attacked by a mystery female.

While mom was missing, dad eagle stayed in the area … and so did the mystery woman, dubbed the “floater” in Standley Lake Regional Park’s detailed and near-daily updates. While observers say dad was initially standoffish and aggressive to the floater, he eventually warmed up to her.

Friendly feud (sort of)

There’s a Parks and Rec-style feud happening between JeffCo’s libraries and open spaces and you should probably know about it.

We picked up on this story in March (where that feud stands today is unclear) when Jefferson County Public Library tweeted a seemingly innocuous graphic about proper handwashing amid COVID-19 concerns in Colorado.

The lyrics to the library’s handwashing song read:

“My library is better than Jeffco Open Space, I’d rather read a book than get mud on my face, Leslie Knope may be fictional, but she’s who we blame, our relationship with parks may never be the same.”

Please stop leaving weird stuff on Colorado’s 14ers

Seriously though, people have left everything from cardboard signs and dog poop bags to toasters and dirty underwear on Colorado trails.

So this is a reminder to abide by "Leave No Trace" ... as well as just to be a decent human.

'Dirty Dancing' bears

Fifty-two photos captured by a wildlife camera in the HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area tell a story of love, the perils of being a third-wheel, joyous times in the water and even a bear named Baby (probably) who refuses to be put in any corner.

Remember when DIA turned 25 in March?

A lot has happened since then (in what feels like seven years, not seven months), but we did celebrate the airport's birthday by taking a look at conspiracy theories and listing out literally just 113 facts about DIA.

Moose commits hit-and-run

A moose was repeatedly thwacking his antlers against the side of a car one day near the Switzerland Trail in Boulder County while a witness took a video – and tried to scare the animal off.

“I came back to this cardboard note on my car, with a couple of scratches all over it. I had no idea, I thought someone attacked my car and maybe this guy was just leaving me a note, like ‘hey, I saw somebody attacking your car.’ It turned out to be a moose that attacked my car,” Jake Wheeler said.

Skater chicks

This story begins on May 2, when “Rob Dyrchick” and “Tony Bank” were hatched in an incubator. Their names might indicate what they were destined to be: skater chicks (or “sk8er chicks” if you abide by Avril Lavigne’s spelling).

Tracey Rickard said the eggs were hatched under quarantine in Evans, and it takes about 21 days for them to incubate. Her son’s Tech Deck finger skateboards proved to be the perfect size for Rob and Tony to start shredding when they were just two days old.

Stray iguana chillin' on a roof

OK, there's not a whole lot to this story, except for a photo of the little green trespasser who was still unclaimed in July.

Officers, as well as a helpful citizen, were able to set a trap with strawberries and lure the reptile to safety.

Cold-blooded: Iguana dumped at state park

It was a tough year for iguanas in Colorado – iguanas are from the tropics and there is little to no chance one would survive the altitude and nighttime temperatures of Colorado.

Alas, someone dumped a reptile at Eleven Mile State Park.

To keep the animal safe, park employee Darcy Mount built the iguana, eventually named Miles after the park where he was rescued, a heat lamp in her office. He was then taken to Colorado Reptile Humane Society in Longmont, where he was put up for adoption.

Cardboard cutouts worth a laugh

The Rockies have kept a tally of the best cutouts and fake fans they’ve seen this season. Where’s Waldo? In the stands, of course. So are some "exotic wildlife" and a few former presidents.

Bonus: One time, the entire town of South Park was in the stands for a Broncos game.

An ode to squirrels

Gentle reminder: Jan. 21 is Squirrel Appreciation Day.

And it turns out, a lot of people appreciate squirrels, including Rocky Mountain National Park and Denver Water.

Want more animal stories? We have plenty ...