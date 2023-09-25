New business moving into original Quiznos location

DENVER — The original Quiznos restaurant in Denver is getting a new business.
Workers at the East 13th Avenue and Grant Street location have hung a sign that says David Nails & Beauty is taking over the building.
The original Quiznos restaurant opened at 1275 N. Grant St. in 1981. The restaurant’s street sign still notes “The first location … 1981.”
In April, the City of Denver shut down the Quiznos restaurant for non-payment of taxes. Signs posted on the door showed the owner was behind $12,341 in sales taxes, and another showing $812 due for an occupational privilege tax.
A Quiznos spokesperson in April told "The Denver Gazette" that the closure was only temporary and the chain hoped to have it reopened soon since "the location holds a special place in the brand’s story and is a beloved community staple."
Quiznos told "The Denver Gazette" in a statement, “While the original Quiznos store will always hold a sentimental place in our hearts, our focus is on growth opportunities at sites that offer strategic unit-economics for franchisees and are fit for the revamped brand experience.”
