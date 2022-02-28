New Colorado driver license design to be revealed Monday

Colorado's new ID design was chosen from 407 submissions and a public vote.

DENVER — After two years of planning, designing and voting, Colorado's new driver license and ID design will be revealed Monday, Feb. 28.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) will reveal Colorado’s new driver license and identification card in a ceremony Monday at 1 p.m.

Polis will be joined by the Governor’s Advisor on Efficiencies and Digital Transformation Lu Cordova, Colorado Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino, Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs, and Senior Director of DMV Mike Dixon at the ceremony.

Work on Colorado's new "Iconic Credential" began in February 2020. Colorado last redesigned its credentials in 2015.

A design contest launched on Aug. 17, 2020 with the goal of transforming Colorado's driver licenses into the nation’s most beautiful. The contest received 407 submissions from 119 entrants.

Three final designs were selected by a committee that included motor vehicle administrators, artists and Polis. A final public vote on the top three designs received 55,760 votes.

The winning design from photographers Matt Nuñez and Gabriel Dupon was revealed on March 1, 2021. The new designs were slated to debut in fall 2021, but that was pushed to early 2022 to allow further refinement of the card.

Nuñez and Dupon each received a $500 grant each, courtesy of Colorado Creative Industries, a division of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), which partnered with the DMV to help promote the contest.

