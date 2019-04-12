DENVER —

A new outpost of the Torchy's Tacos restaurant chain has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival can be found at 6325 E. Hampden Ave. in Southeast Denver.

Torchy's Tacos, which also has locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, provides an array of unique taco options and Tex-Mex dishes, with menu items ranging from green chile queso dip and a grande burrito to breakfast burritos, margaritas and other mixed drinks.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a solid impression.

Alex C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the establishment on Nov. 19, wrote, 'Best green chili queso ever ... tacos that are a nice spin on Tex-Mex.'

And Michael H. noted, 'Friendly service, really good food. ... Margaritas very good. ... Better food than most Mexican restaurants in Denver.'

Head on over to check it out: Torchy's Tacos is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

