DENVER — By popular demand, actor, writer, woodworker, and comedian Nick Offerman has added a second Denver performance to his "All Rise" tour.

The Parks and Recreation and Fargo star will perform at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9:30 p.m., in addition to his previously-announced 7:30 p.m. set time.

Tickets for Offerman's second Denver performance go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

The brand-new tour, "All Rise," will visit theaters in 37 cities, beginning July 2 in Thackerville, OK and wrapping Dec. 14 in San Diego.

“My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow Homo Sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine,” said Offerman, in a news release. “It’s a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice! Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box."

PREVIOUS: Nick Offerman's first tour since 2017 is coming to Colorado

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: March 29-31

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, actor Nick Offerman arrives at the LA Premiere of "Fargo" Season two at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood in Los Angeles. NBC announced on March 28, 2017, that Offerman is teaming up with his former "Parks and Recreation" co-star Amy Poehler for an for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS